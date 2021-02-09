Advertisement

High school basketball district tournaments begin

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The postseason is nearing for high school basketball in the Magnolia State as district tournaments began Monday for Mississippi public schools.

Regional tournaments are happening all across the state this week with two being held in our viewing area at Kemper County (Region 5-3A Tournament) and Neshoba Central (Region 3-5A Tournament).

Here’s how our area teams competed during opening night of tournament play:

Meridian girls won 71-4 over George County (Region 5-6A)

Neshoba Central boys lost 60-52 to Holmes County Central (Region 3-5A)

Northeast Lauderdale boys won 66-64 over West Lauderdale in double OT (Region 4-4A)

Kemper County girls won 68-30 over Raleigh (Region 5-3A)

Clarkdale girls won 28-26 over Morton (Region 5-3A)

Nanih Waiya boys won 67-66 over West Lowndes (Region 5-1A)

Nanih Waiya girls lost 49-35 to West Lowndes (Region 5-1A)

