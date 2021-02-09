Funeral services for Joe Charles Sanders, Sr. will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Central United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. with Mr. Jim Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Joe Sanders, age 92, a longtime resident of Meridian, MS went home to be with Jesus on February 7. He passed away at his daughter’s home in Brandon, MS.

Joe was born in Lumberton, MS. Following his graduation from Magee High School he moved with his family to Meridian. He attended the University of Mississippi and was a loyal “Ole Miss” fan. He married Mai Keen Sanders of Meridian where they made their home. Joe was the owner of Sanders Gas Company, a family business started in January 1946 by his father C.P. Sanders, Jr. Joe was joined in the business by his brother Kenneth, and later his son Chuck as well as grandsons, and other family members throughout the years.

Joe was well loved in his community and was affectionately known as Poppa Joe by his family, friends, neighbors, and employees. He served in many leadership roles both in the church and the business community. He spent many years on the Finance Committee at Central United Methodist Church, on the Advisory Board at Aldersgate, and was honored in the Hall of Fame at Meridian Community College for his service there. Joe enjoyed his family, golf, fishing, football, reading, investing, teaching Sunday school, and going to the beach with his family every year, one of their most treasured traditions.

Poppa Joe is survived by his children Marcia West (Randy), Chuck Sanders (Janie), and Leila Sanders; grandchildren, Ron Sparnecht (Nichole), Ashley Siegfried, Jennifer Paulk (Ryan), Julie Senecal (Aaron), Jonathan Sanders, Hope Briley (Rob), Natalie Nolan, Melissa Parker, Christina Sanders, and Addison Sanders. Joe and Mai had twenty-two great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, as well as many loving family members, especially his nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mai Keen Sanders; parents, C.P. Sanders, Jr. and Elena Whitsett Sanders; brother, Kenneth Sanders; sisters, Wanda Copeland and Peggy Melton; an infant daughter; and grandson, Joseph Sanders.

The family requests memorials to be made to Central United Methodist Church, Meridian, Mississippi or Meridian Community College Foundation.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at Central United Methodist Church.

