Kemper County Arrest Report February 9, 2021

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Andrea McIntosh 02-06-2021 Improper Equipment
Antonious Backstrom 01-25-2021 Commercial Burglary 01-25-2021 Commercial Burglary 01-25-2021...
Brandon Ragland 02-08-2021 Burglary; Motor Vehicle Theft.jpg
Clyde Clayborne 01-29-2021 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Dylan Burkeen 01-28-2021 Embezzlement
Henry Windham 02-05-2021 DUI Refusal; No Driver License.jpg
Jaelyn Rush 02-04-2021 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
James Key 01-28-2021 Sale of Meth; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Meth.jpg
Janice Thompson 02-02-2021 Failure to Obey Law Enforcement.jpg
Jason Creekmore 01-26-2021 DUI 1st; No Insurance; No Seatbelt; Possession of Controlled...
Nicholas Houston 01-27-2021 Trespassing.jpg
