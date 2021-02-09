Mayor addresses rumors of police fatal shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a burglary suspect still haven’t been released.

Mayor Percy Bland addressed rumors about where the suspect was shot.

Mayor Bland said the suspect had the advantage as officers were trying to arrest him.

He then said that the suspect stabbed one of the officers with a knife.

Later, the officer fired his weapon, but bland said that the suspect was not shot in the back.

In a 12-minute video posted to the mayor’s Facebook page, he said he won’t tolerate people in any of his departments doing things outside of city policy.

“One of our officers did respond. He uses his own weapon in the struggle. It was a situation where the officer was protecting himself. The other officers who had to respond was protecting that officer,” said Mayor Bland.

Mayor Bland also said there was an eyewitness to the shooting.

All the officers involved remain on administrative leave with pay until the outcome of the investigation is determined.

