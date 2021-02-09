Advertisement

Mayor addresses rumors of police fatal shooting

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a burglary suspect still haven’t been released.

Mayor Percy Bland addressed rumors about where the suspect was shot.

Mayor Bland said the suspect had the advantage as officers were trying to arrest him.

He then said that the suspect stabbed one of the officers with a knife.

Later, the officer fired his weapon, but bland said that the suspect was not shot in the back.

In a 12-minute video posted to the mayor’s Facebook page, he said he won’t tolerate people in any of his departments doing things outside of city policy.

“One of our officers did respond. He uses his own weapon in the struggle. It was a situation where the officer was protecting himself. The other officers who had to respond was protecting that officer,” said Mayor Bland.

Mayor Bland also said there was an eyewitness to the shooting.

All the officers involved remain on administrative leave with pay until the outcome of the investigation is determined.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
According to Clarke County Hot Topics, Enterprise officials said the officer was transported by...
Officer in hospital after car crash
The Southern Region New Black Panther Party is challenging police and promoting social change.
Black Panther Party joins protest in Meridian
Red abandoned building on Front street destroyed by fire.
Property owner says the city failed to inform
First responders on the scene of a 2 car accident in Clarke County
Driver seriously injured in car accident

Latest News

Remembering the Enterprise tornado one year later
Remembering the Enterprise tornado one year later
Mayor addresses rumors of police fatal shooting
Mayor addresses rumors of police fatal shooting
Property owner says the city failed to inform
Property owner says the city failed to inform
Demolition of fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian on hold
Demolition of fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian on hold
Aircraft pedestal put in place at new Veterans park
Aircraft pedestal put in place at new Veterans park