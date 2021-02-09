Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Percy Bland signed an emergency declaration during the city council work session Tuesday. The order is in place due to the two fire-damaged historical buildings on Front Street that could collapse at any moment.

Bland says the public safety and welfare of Meridian residents is at risk. Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens says the weather this weekend could cause what remains of the buildings to fall outward, damaging other properties and streets.

“Even if it fell inward, it could kick out the bottom walls that could cause damage. That is the number one concern; is the falling of the wall or parts of the wall that could cause more issues?” Stephens said.

The mayor says the city will continue to reach out to Magilla Property Holdings, who owns the red building. Since the property has been on the city’s condemned property list since 2020, Bland says the owners will assume liability of the damage.

The mayor says due to the circumstances and timing, the city needs to act quickly.

“We are in the process of working with the council to find the complete funding necessary to either tear down and demolish the building in whole,” Bland said, “or, to possibly work to possibly with the county in some capacity.”

If the city decides to work with the county in tearing down the building, some architectural elements will be saved.

As of right now, the project will cost between $175,000 and $300,000. Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the city is awaiting an exact price estimate from contractors.

The city council will hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Meridian City Hall to approve funding for the emergency demolition project.

