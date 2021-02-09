Advertisement

Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Percy Bland signed an emergency declaration during the city council work session Tuesday. The order is in place due to the two fire-damaged historical buildings on Front Street that could collapse at any moment.

Bland says the public safety and welfare of Meridian residents is at risk. Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens says the weather this weekend could cause what remains of the buildings to fall outward, damaging other properties and streets.

“Even if it fell inward, it could kick out the bottom walls that could cause damage. That is the number one concern; is the falling of the wall or parts of the wall that could cause more issues?” Stephens said.

The mayor says the city will continue to reach out to Magilla Property Holdings, who owns the red building. Since the property has been on the city’s condemned property list since 2020, Bland says the owners will assume liability of the damage.

The mayor says due to the circumstances and timing, the city needs to act quickly.

“We are in the process of working with the council to find the complete funding necessary to either tear down and demolish the building in whole,” Bland said, “or, to possibly work to possibly with the county in some capacity.”

If the city decides to work with the county in tearing down the building, some architectural elements will be saved.

As of right now, the project will cost between $175,000 and $300,000. Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the city is awaiting an exact price estimate from contractors.

The city council will hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Meridian City Hall to approve funding for the emergency demolition project.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Red abandoned building on Front street destroyed by fire.
Property owner says the city failed to inform
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said John Thomas shot and killed his mother, Karen Thomas,...
Sheriff: Man killed mother, himself over the weekend in Jones Co.
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 8, 2021
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition
East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America
East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America
Bonita Walmart among 31 in Mississippi to offer COVID vaccinations
Bonita Walmart among 31 in Mississippi to offer COVID vaccinations
NAS Meridian is opposing to the proposed location of a new garbage transfer station in...
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station