‘She will be missed’: Reeves reacts to death of Miss. native, Motown legend, Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday, June 12, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif. (Source: Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

By Sharie Nicole | February 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 1:20 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing his thoughts and prayers for the family of Mary Wilson, one of the original members of the Supremes, who died Monday according to the Associated Press.

The Greenville, Mississippi native and music legend established the Motown sound that propelled Diana Ross to superstardom.

Mary Wilson was 76.

Reeves tweeted, “We are saddened by the loss of one of Greenville’s stars, Mary Wilson. Mary was a founding member of The Supremes whose music impacted many greatly. She will be missed. We are sending prayers to her family.”

We are saddened by the loss of one of Greenville’s stars, Mary Wilson. Mary was a founding member of The Supremes whose music impacted many greatly. She will be missed. We are sending prayers to her family.

￼ pic.twitter.com/R49irlIOBa — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 9, 2021

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Nevada and the cause was not immediately clear, the Associated Press reported.

Wilson, Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes, Motown’s first and most commercially successful girl group. Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964. Touring at the time, Wilson said there was a moment when she realized they had a hit song.

“I remember that instead of going home on the bus, we flew,” she told the Associated Press in 2014. “That was our first plane ride. We flew home. We had really hit big.”

It would be the first of five consecutive No. 1s, with “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Back in My Arms Again” following in quick succession. The Supremes also recorded the hit songs “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Up the Ladder to the Roof” and “Love Child.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.