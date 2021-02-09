Advertisement

Sneakers designed in honor of Obama on sale for $25,000

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by former President Barack Obama will soon be up for grabs, but it will cost a pretty penny.

The sneakers will be sold on Sotheby’s Auction House website on Friday at 4:44 p.m. ET, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

The shoes are white with a dark blue Nike “swoosh” and the presidential logo is on the tongue flaps.

According to Sotheby’s, only two pairs of this special sneaker were made, adding the one for sale “was not owned or worn” by the former president.

The other pair was made for Obama in 2009.

An Obama spokesperson would not comment on the sale.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Red abandoned building on Front street destroyed by fire.
Property owner says the city failed to inform
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said John Thomas shot and killed his mother, Karen Thomas,...
Sheriff: Man killed mother, himself over the weekend in Jones Co.
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 8, 2021
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David...
World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition
East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America
East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America