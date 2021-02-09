Advertisement

Video: Infant ejected from stroller in California hit-and-run collision

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother pushing her infant in a stroller was struck by a minivan in California, and the collision was caught on camera.

The California Highway Patrol said the 36-year-old mother was walking across a street in Sacramento on Sunday when a Honda Odyssey made a left turn and hit both the mother and infant in the stroller. The child was ejected from the stroller onto the street.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. The mother and her child were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for their injuries.

The mother and baby have been released from the hospital and are recovering, CBS13 reported.

Investigators are still looking for the driver of the Honda. They believe the year of Honda Odyssey is between 2003-2007. The vehicle has prior collision damage to the bottom of the rear tailgate and right rear bumper.

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging anyone with more information about the driver or the vehicle to call the police.

***We Need Your Help With a Felony Hit and Run*** On 2/7/2021, at approximately 4:32 pm, a 36 year old mother was...

Posted by CHP - South Sacramento on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Red abandoned building on Front street destroyed by fire.
Property owner says the city failed to inform
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said John Thomas shot and killed his mother, Karen Thomas,...
Sheriff: Man killed mother, himself over the weekend in Jones Co.
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 8, 2021
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David...
World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition
East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America
East Mississippi Community College hosts Smithsonian exhibit on rural America