Warmer weather continues... but it won’t last long

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Most of the rain has already exited east Mississippi and west Alabama, but areas of drizzle remain. Rain chances will come to an end entirely by 9 a.m. Our Tuesday will be warm with highs in the upper-60s. We look to see mostly cloudy skies this morning, followed by mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase again tonight out ahead of our next storm system. Wednesday will feature scattered showers with highs in the low-70s.

Rain will pick up further Wednesday night and into our day on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible with this activity, but severe weather is not expected at this time. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-60s. It will be all downhill from there temperature-wise. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper-40s to low-50s. Morning lows will drop to freezing by Saturday morning and only look to warm up into the mid-40s Saturday afternoon.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, and then isolated precipitation chances will remain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. There is still a lot of uncertainty in terms of wintry precipitation potential during the weekend and into the start of next week. Due to this uncertainty, I am leaving us with liquid precipitation in the forecast for now. This will be subject to change. There is more certainty in the fact that we will get quite cold. Morning lows could drop into the teens by Monday morning.

