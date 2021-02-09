Waynesboro municipal election primaries canceled

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Republican and Democrat primaries for the 2021 Waynesboro municipal elections have been canceled due to the lack of an executive committee being in place to conduct them.

Instead, each candidate will be on the general election ballot with no party affiliation denoted.

The election will be held June 8 at Waynesboro City Auditorium, located at 1008 Benton Street. Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

City Clerk Terri Seawright said everyone will have an opportunity to vote for their candidates of choice and each vote will count. “You’ll go to the ward that you’re registered in, and you will be able to find your candidate on that ballot,” Seawright said. “There’ll be no party affiliation whatsoever. The mayor will be on all the ballots, the alderman-at-large will be on all the ballots. Your particular candidate that you’re looking for in your ward will be on the ballot when you go to that particular ward.”

The last day to register to vote is May 10 and absentee ballots will be available starting April 19.

The following people have qualified for the general election: Mayor Richard Johnson Ward 1 Alderman Tim Cochran (incumbent) Johnny Earl Davis Ward 2 Alderman Albert D. Busby (incumbent) Ayanna D. Pace Ward 3 Alderman Tammie K. Wilson (incumbent) Deunco Carnell Jordan Ward 4 Alderman Johnny R. Gray (incumbent) Raymel Everett Michael Norsworthy Alderman-At-Large Mary Joyce Howard Davis (incumbent) Kevin Stevens

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.