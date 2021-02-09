Advertisement

Waynesboro municipal election primaries canceled

All municipal candidates in Waynesboro will run in the general election with no party label.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Republican and Democrat primaries for the 2021 Waynesboro municipal elections have been canceled due to the lack of an executive committee being in place to conduct them.

Instead, each candidate will be on the general election ballot with no party affiliation denoted.

The election will be held June 8 at Waynesboro City Auditorium, located at 1008 Benton Street. Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

City Clerk Terri Seawright said everyone will have an opportunity to vote for their candidates of choice and each vote will count.
“You’ll go to the ward that you’re registered in, and you will be able to find your candidate on that ballot,” Seawright said. “There’ll be no party affiliation whatsoever. The mayor will be on all the ballots, the alderman-at-large will be on all the ballots. Your particular candidate that you’re looking for in your ward will be on the ballot when you go to that particular ward.”
The last day to register to vote is May 10 and absentee ballots will be available starting April 19.
The following people have qualified for the general election:
Mayor
Richard Johnson
Ward 1 Alderman
Tim Cochran (incumbent)
Johnny Earl Davis
Ward 2 Alderman
Albert D. Busby (incumbent)
Ayanna D. Pace
Ward 3 Alderman
Tammie K. Wilson (incumbent)
Deunco Carnell Jordan
Ward 4 Alderman
Johnny R. Gray (incumbent)
Raymel Everett
Michael Norsworthy
Alderman-At-Large
Mary Joyce Howard Davis (incumbent)
Kevin Stevens

