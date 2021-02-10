Alabama issues update on COVID-19 vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 497,705 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the state. There are 883 healthcare providers enrolled to give vaccines.

Vaccine shipments to the state average from 60,000 to 70,000 per week. To date, 954,225 doses have been delivered to Alabama.

ADPH said getting COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Alabamians as quickly as possible is its goal. ADPH is conducting clinics daily, including drive-though clinics in some counties. Limited vaccine remains the greatest challenge in Alabama and other states.

The Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan outlines the various phases, and is available here.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Alabama will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at 74 locations through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Feb. 12, 2021.

Eligible customers can schedule vaccine appointments for Walmart here and at Sam’s Clubs here, once appointments are available.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Alabama. The vaccine for this program is from a federal allotment and is not being taken from Alabama’s state allotment. ADPH said the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites are currently having technical issues, and they are working to get them resolved.

Vaccines Remain in Short Supply Many county health departments are no longer offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and are currently administering only second doses to those people at highest risk and whose shots are already scheduled.



This is due to the limited supply of vaccine.



Please be patient and wait to schedule your own vaccination appointment if you have no underlying health issues or have limited contact with other people. ADPH said showing consideration for others will allow your neighbors who may be at higher risk to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Large-Scale Mass Vaccination Clinics in 8 Alabama Locations Eight large-scale mass vaccination clinics that started Monday continue throughout the state.



Clinics are located in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa.



The goal is for a total of 40,000 doses to be administered throughout the state at the clinics this week.



Some sites require preregistration, and not all sites may have availability.

Additional information about each location is available here.

