Advertisement

Alabama issues update on COVID-19 vaccines

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 497,705 COVID-19 vaccines have...
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 497,705 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the state.(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 497,705 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the state. There are 883 healthcare providers enrolled to give vaccines.

Vaccine shipments to the state average from 60,000 to 70,000 per week. To date, 954,225 doses have been delivered to Alabama.

ADPH said getting COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Alabamians as quickly as possible is its goal.
ADPH is conducting clinics daily, including drive-though clinics in some counties. Limited vaccine remains the greatest challenge in Alabama and other states.

The Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan outlines the various phases, and is available here.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Alabama will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at 74 locations through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Feb. 12, 2021.

Eligible customers can schedule vaccine appointments for Walmart here and at Sam’s Clubs here, once appointments are available.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Alabama. The vaccine for this program is from a federal allotment and is not being taken from Alabama’s state allotment. ADPH said the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites are currently having technical issues, and they are working to get them resolved.

Vaccines Remain in Short Supply
Many county health departments are no longer offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and are currently administering only second doses to those people at highest risk and whose shots are already scheduled.

This is due to the limited supply of vaccine.

Please be patient and wait to schedule your own vaccination appointment if you have no underlying health issues or have limited contact with other people. ADPH said showing consideration for others will allow your neighbors who may be at higher risk to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Large-Scale Mass Vaccination Clinics in 8 Alabama Locations
Eight large-scale mass vaccination clinics that started Monday continue throughout the state.

Clinics are located in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa.

The goal is for a total of 40,000 doses to be administered throughout the state at the clinics this week.

Some sites require preregistration, and not all sites may have availability.

Additional information about each location is available here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian's Bonita Walmart is the only local participant in the federal pharmacy program to...
31 Walmarts participating in Mississippi COVID vaccinations
A student at Mississippi State University is facing multiple charges of armed robbery after an...
Arrest made after armed robbery on Miss. State campus
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 9, 2021
NAS Meridian is opposing to the proposed location of a new garbage transfer station in...
NAS Meridian opposing proposed location of new garbage transfer station
Red abandoned building on Front street destroyed by fire.
Property owner says the city failed to inform

Latest News

Rose Hill Water Association announces a Boil Water Notice for customers on CR 1840 in Pachuta.
Rose Hill announces water advisory
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19