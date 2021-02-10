Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of...
Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.” Springsteen lives in Colts Neck, about 12 miles from the site of the arrest.

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

A message was left seeking comment with Springsteen’s publicist.

The news of the arrest came on the heels of two high-profile appearances by Springsteen. On Jan 20, Springsteen performed as part of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, singing “Land of Hope and Dreams” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. During Sunday’s Super Bowl, he appeared in a Jeep ad filmed in Kansas urging people to find common ground.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

