City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARRESTS

NAMEBIRTH MONTHADDRESSCHARGE
ANTONYIO DONWELL20002601 16TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
KENT BEVERLY1969411 GEST ST CINCINNATI, OHPUBLIC DRUNK
KENNARION A JOHNSON1998909 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLIE IVY19814025 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
BENJAMIN RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:35 PM oSn February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:32 PM on February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Street.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:13 PM on February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

