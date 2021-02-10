City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2021
ARRESTS
|NAME
|BIRTH MONTH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|ANTONYIO DONWELL
|2000
|2601 16TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|KENT BEVERLY
|1969
|411 GEST ST CINCINNATI, OH
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|KENNARION A JOHNSON
|1998
|909 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|WILLIE IVY
|1981
|4025 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|BENJAMIN RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:35 PM oSn February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:32 PM on February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Street.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:13 PM on February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
