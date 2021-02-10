City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:35 PM oSn February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 8:32 PM on February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Street.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:13 PM on February 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.