COVID-19 in Mississippi: 784 new cases reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 784 new cases, 25 new deaths and 125...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 784 new cases, 25 new deaths and 125 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 784 new cases and 25 new deaths Wednesday.

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities continue to decline. This could very well be linked to the availability of vaccines. There were 225 outbreaks reported by MSDH Jan. 5, 2021. There are now 125.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 283,753 as of February 9.

So far, 6,367 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

