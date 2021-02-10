Criminal justice reform bill one step closer to becoming law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers have taken a significant step in the state’s justice reform. A bill increasing parole opportunities and expanding job training programs in prison cleared several hurdles Tuesday.

Senate Bill 2795, authored by Chairman Juan Barnett, has passed committees and gained approval by the Senate.

It now rests in the hands of the House for a vote.

Barnett said he’s been working with sheriffs and district attorneys across the state to propose this legislation. Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed two criminal justice reform bills last year which would have provided parole for thousands of people and helped them re-enter society through workforce training programs. Reeves said those measures were well-intentioned but went too far.



If this measure passes the House, and the governor signs off, it could become law July 1.

