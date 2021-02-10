Advertisement

Criminal justice reform bill one step closer to becoming law

A bill increasing parole opportunities and expanding job training programs in prison cleared...
A bill increasing parole opportunities and expanding job training programs in prison cleared several hurdles Tuesday.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Reggi Marion and Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers have taken a significant step in the state’s justice reform. A bill increasing parole opportunities and expanding job training programs in prison cleared several hurdles Tuesday.

Senate Bill 2795, authored by Chairman Juan Barnett, has passed committees and gained approval by the Senate.

It now rests in the hands of the House for a vote.

Barnett said he’s been working with sheriffs and district attorneys across the state to propose this legislation.
Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed two criminal justice reform bills last year which would have provided parole for thousands of people and helped them re-enter society through workforce training programs. Reeves said those measures were well-intentioned but went too far.

If this measure passes the House, and the governor signs off, it could become law July 1.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian's Bonita Walmart is the only local participant in the federal pharmacy program to...
31 Walmarts participating in Mississippi COVID vaccinations
A student at Mississippi State University is facing multiple charges of armed robbery after an...
Arrest made after armed robbery on Miss. State campus
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 9, 2021
Red abandoned building on Front street destroyed by fire.
Property owner says the city failed to inform
The two fire-damaged historical buildings on Front Street could collapse at any moment.
Mayor Bland signs emergency declaration for demolition

Latest News

The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.
Candidate list for Meridian municipal elections
All municipal candidates in Waynesboro will run in the general election with no party label.
Waynesboro municipal election primaries canceled
Shelby retiring
“Shelby has gone beyond the call of duty” Senator’s retirement announcement sends a shockwave through Congress
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama announced Monday he will not run for a 7th term in 2022.
Shelby confirms plans for 2022