FedEx gifting $5M to HBCUs in Mississippi, Tennessee

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi and Tennessee are getting a nice donation from FedEx.

The shipping company announced a pledge Wednesday to commit $5 million to Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne-Owen College.

FedEx says each school will receive a $1 million donation.
The remaining $1 million will be divided among the schools to assist students, faculty, and staff impacted by COVID-19. FedEx says each school will be able to use their discretion on how to use the additional funds.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between FedEx and each school to help prepare students for the workforce beyond formal education.

“With many students and families struggling right now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our hope is that this timely investment will help keep more students in school and provide future access to leadership, educational and employment opportunities,” said Judy Edge, corporate vice president of Human Resources at FedEx.

