Gambling bill moves to full Alabama Senate for debate

A new gambling bill unanimously passed out of a Senate committee Wednesday and will now move on to the full Alabama Senate for debate.(WSFA)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new gambling bill unanimously passed out of a Senate committee Wednesday and will now move on to the full Alabama Senate for debate.

The bill, filed Tuesday by Sen. Del Marsh, would allow Alabamians to vote on expanding gaming and establishing a lottery in the state.

The bill would:
Establish an education lottery to generate revenue for scholarships.
Limit gaming to five locations: A new site in Jackson or DeKalb counties, Birmingham Race Course, Victoryland in Shorter, Greenetrack in Eutaw and Mobile Greyhound Park.
The locations would be authorized to conduct “casino-style games,” including slot machines and table games.
Casino-style games and sports wagering could be operated at the five locations, and subject to a compact, on land held in trust for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
Establish a gaming trust fund to receive fees and gaming commission to regulate gaming activity within the state.

Much of the money from the taxing, gaming and licensing fees at casinos would be expected to go to the Alabama General Fund budget.

