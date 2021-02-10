Heavy rain and colder air arrive on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rain will increase on Thursday, and temperatures will plummet throughout the day. Even if it’s warm where you are when you leave Thursday morning, take both the rain gear and the cold weather gear. You’ll need it later in the day.

The Next 24 Hours

Showers will begin increasing tonight ahead of Thursday’s rain. The evening will be mild - we will still be in the low-to-mid 60s at 10 PM. We’ll have passing showers around for the Thursday morning drive. Temperatures can range from near 50 around Philadelphia to mid-60s around Meridian around 6-7 AM. Heavy rain will increase starting around 9 AM. By noon, rain will be widespread, and it will fall heavily at times. Temperatures at noon will range from mid-40s around Philadelphia to mid-50s around Meridian to lower 60s around Butler. Rain fall will through the evening drive and into the evening. Temperatures at 6 PM will range from mid-40s around Philadelphia and Meridian to lower 50s around Butler. Rain will fade through 10 PM, then lingering showers will end overnight.

Be Ready For The Cold

Cold air is another element with which we will have to reckon. Thursday’s high will occur well before sunrise, and the day will become much colder very quickly. I really want to emphasize the need to take both rain gear and coats when you leave Thursday morning for work or school. You may not need them on the way out the door, but you will need them later in the day.

Looking Ahead

The cold will last through the weekend and throughout most - if not all - of next week. A new round of moisture late Monday through Tuesday could result in significant winter weather.

With all of that in mind, keep this in mind: beneath the fast-flowing jet stream, little things can change quickly, resulting in other bigger changes. There are a lot of moving pieces to this forecast. Small changes upstream can lead to big changes downstream. I say that to say this: expect more changes in this forecast.

