Jim Ethridge

By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Funeral services for Jim Ethridge will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel, with the Brother Wade Wood and Jack Mayatt officiating. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at Martin. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Jim Ethridge, 81 years old, of Martin Community, passed away at Anderson Regional Medical Center Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Owner of D&E Construction Company for 37 years, Jim was a hard-working man who loved his family dearly. He never missed an opportunity to watch his kids and grandkids do what they loved. He was an avid bird hunter, like his father (Smokey Ethridge) and spent many days hunting quail.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Ethridge; children, Dawn Wood (Wade), Dane Ethridge (Vanessa), Danielle Lee (Josh), John Taylor “JT” Lovorn (Carrie); grandkids, Tyler Wood, Amber Goodman (Daniel), Smokey Ethridge (Elise), Colby Ethridge, Kaitlyn Patrick (Brandon), Madison James (Corbin), Sydni Lee, Mason McCaleb, Brooke Lee, Olivia Lovorn, Amelia Lovorn; 3 great grands, Harvest Wood, Josiah Wood, John Reagan Goodman; sister, Patricia Covington; and several nieces and nephews.

Those gone before, James “Smokey” Ethridge, Father; Helen Ethridge, Mother; Becky Ethridge, wife; Infant Mitchell Todd Ethridge.

Pallbearers, Tyler Wood, Smokey Ethridge, Colby Ethridge, Daniel Goodman, Lucky Hughes, Mitch Covington, JT Lovorn, and Josh Lee.

Honorary Pallbearers, Present and Past employees of D&E Construction Company; and special hunting friend, Wylie Hodges.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the: Martin Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 127, Collinsville, MS 39325.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at roberbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

