City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEBIRTH MONTHADDRESSCHARGE
NICOASHA COLE19941837 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSJOYRIDING
JOHNNY K STEWART1987227 C ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
SAMUEL C KEELY19827634A PINERIDGE DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
WILLIE IVY19814025 SE HWY 19 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
BENJAMIN RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
LARRY H PIERCE JR19783302 RAILROAD ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

