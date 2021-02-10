City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2021
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|BIRTH MONTH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|NICOASHA COLE
|1994
|1837 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|JOYRIDING
|JOHNNY K STEWART
|1987
|227 C ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|SAMUEL C KEELY
|1982
|7634A PINERIDGE DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|WILLIE IVY
|1981
|4025 SE HWY 19 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BENJAMIN RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|LARRY H PIERCE JR
|1978
|3302 RAILROAD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
