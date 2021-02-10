Fitch, Marshall join AGs asking Biden to resume Keystone XL Pipeline

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Alabama Attorney general Steve Marshall added their names to a list of attorneys general around the country who are calling on President Joe Biden to reverse his order on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

In a letter sent to the President, the AGs call Biden’s decision to end the construction of the 1,700 mile pipeline “rushed” and that this act will result in “devastating damage to many of our states and local communities.”

Biden halted construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office, stating that it was not consistent with his administration’s “economic and climate imperatives.”

While many environmentalists applauded the move, some, including Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, criticized it, stating that in Biden’s first 24-hours as president he had killed thousands of American jobs. Keystone XL President Richard Prior did confirm that over 1,000 jobs, the majority being unionized, would be eliminated in the weeks following Biden’s decision.

In response, President Biden said that he was committed to creating 10 million clean energy jobs in the future, but, according to the letter sent to him by the AGs, “aspirations don’t put food on the table, or pay the phone bill, or put kids through college. Jobs do, and you eliminated thousands of them with the stroke of a pen.”

In the letter, the AGs also point to the economic impact of halting construction of the pipeline, saying that in Montana alone the state will lose an estimated $58 million in tax revenue.

The letter concludes by stating that several states “are reviewing available legal options to protect our residents and sovereign interests,” but that in the meantime, the AGs urge the President to reconsider his stance.

The letter was led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia.

Read it below:

Copyright 2021 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.