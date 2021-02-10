More than 75,000 pounds of food handed out during giveaway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department had its fifth food giveaway Wednesday.

“Everybody is strapped for things and it’s hard to get out to the grocery and things like that,” Marie Neal said while waiting in line for a box of food.

Many are still in need and the USDA funded food assistance program has been helping.

“This program started in north Mississippi with distribution out of Memphis. It has spread south,” Sheriff Billy Sollie explained. “I’ve been told that Kemper County received a truck Wednesday morning and Sheriff Moore is excited about the opportunity to help out his county.”

Hundreds waited patiently for the food at the Lauderdale County Ag Center Wednesday morning. Many were not there for themselves, but there to get food for someone else.

“There are two families that can’t drive and we are picking up food to take to them. One of them has a medical condition and the other doesn’t drive,” Carol Brown said while getting boxes of food for others.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Lauderdale County Fire Service, LEMA, Meridian Police Department and community volunteers put more than 2,500 boxes of food into cars. That’s nearly 80,000 pounds of food.

“This is round five of the funding. There is much less funding this round than the previous four, but we are happy to receive two trucks and help the need here in Lauderdale County,” Sollie said.

The boxes contain things like cooked chicken, vegetables, milk and other items. The program not only helps those in need, but it also pays farmers and protects the supply chain.

“There are all different types of people and there’s different types of needs. It’s a good benefit that the sheriff’s department and agriculture people are doing,” Brown said.

If things go according to plan the sheriff’s department has at least two more food giveaways scheduled. The next one is supposed to be Wednesday, Feb, 17 at the Lauderdale Count Ag Center on Highway 19 S.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.