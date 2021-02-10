Rain will get heavy at times on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We look see areas of patchy fog through about 9 a.m. on our Wednesday. You may want to leave some extra time to get to your destination this morning, but widespread problems are not expected. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with highs climbing into the low-to-mid-70s. Scattered showers will be possible, mainly during the afternoon. A good chunk of the day will remain dry.

Rain chances will increase tonight and into our day on Thursday. Rain will get heavy at times during the day on Thursday, and thunderstorms will also be possible. Severe weather is not expected, but some storms could contain small hail and gusty winds. About 1-2 inches of rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with the bulk of that falling on Thursday. Thursday will also be the last warm day this week.

We’ll get cold heading into the weekend. Uncertainty remains on just how cold we will get. For now, I’m expecting highs in the 40s Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows look to drop well into the 20s during the Sunday through Tuesday time frame. Monday morning looks to be the coldest, with temperatures possibly dipping down into the teens. Snow may try to mix in with rain on Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not we’ll see wintry precipitation next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.