Rodeo is coming to Meridian this Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 3rd annual Meridian Open Rodeo is this Saturday, February 13 at the Lauderdale County Ag Center. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and organizers say this will be a fun event.

“[Attendees are] going to see some of the baddest cowboys and cowgirls from across the Southeast and then we’re going to have cowboys and cowgirls from outside the area,” said Todd Morris, the marketing director for the Southeastern Rodeo Association. “So we’re going to have almost 200 cowboys and cowgirls competing this weekend for some big money, so definitely, it’s going to be some fun.”

There will be about 10 different sports at the rodeo including bull riding, bareback riding, calf roping, and a relay.

“So the relay is probably going to be the fastest and that a lot of people are going to love to see cowboys and cowgirls race around the barrels as they do, similar to barrel racing, but barrel racing is a single cowboy/cowgirl sport, but relay is going to be a four man relay team and it’s going to be awesome!” Morris said.

Organizers say that precautions will be taken to make sure people feel safe from COVID-19.

“Right now with the COVID, it’s uncertain times, so we want to make sure that people know -even though we had a great crowd for the first two- this one, we’re looking for a great crowd, but we will be enforcing CDC regulations with sanitizer, masks are mandatory, and then of course we’re going to be fostering social distancing for family units of 6 feet,” Morris said.

Tickets are $19 in advance and $23 on the day of the show.

“We look forward to seeing all the cowboys and cowgirls at the Lauderdale Ag Center,” Morris said. “Make sure to get there early, get you a good space, get your 6 feet social distancing.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Sam’s Fashion and Hair Queen Beauty Supply. You can also buy tickets here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.