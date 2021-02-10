Rose Hill announces water advisory

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute to kill most organisms.

If you cannot boil your water, mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach (5.25 percent sodium hypochlorite) per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes. (This treatment will kill bacteria, but not parasitic organisms.) If water is muddy or cloudy, remove sediment by straining it through a cloth or filter paper before disinfecting.

Alternatively, water may be treated with chlorine or iodine tablets.

