$3.4M in fraudulent unemployment claims paid out in 2020

By November, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General estimated states across the country had paid as much as $36 billion in improper benefits. In California alone, state officials say the fraud totaled at least $11 billion, $810 million fraudulent payments to prison inmates.



The federal government’s $1.7 trillion relief package being tossed around in Washington also expands unemployment aid.

In an effort to double down on fake claims, MDES says it has “implemented several strategies, identity verification tools, and partnerships with other state and federal agencies to help to detect, identify, and prevent the filing of fraudulent claims, and recoup the funds that were paid on fraudulent claims.”



The state did not expound on what federal agencies they’re partnering with or the specific work they’re doing, but if caught, you will face consequences.



The Unemployment Insurance Division may assess a time disqualification as well as requiring repayment of benefits. Mississippi may seek criminal prosecution, and an individual may be fined a maximum of $500.00 and/or sentenced to 30 days in jail for each claim filed, MDES says. Fraud penalties vary depending on the degree of fraud involved.



MDES also says failure to fully pay the debt will result in a collection warrant/lien being issued and possible garnishment of future wages. Until the debt is satisfied, MDES may intercept your State Income Tax Refund or your Federal Tax Refund. The state will also offset future unemployment benefits to be applied to your overpayment. Interest will accrue at the rate of 1% per month on any unpaid balance.

