An active weather pattern settles in

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope everyone was able to enjoy the calmer weather while it lasted, because a very active weather pattern is now settling in across the area. It begins Thursday with morning dense fog, heavy rain, and thunderstorms. Storms that push through should generally stay below severe limits, but we did have a rouge severe thunderstorm warning early this morning that produced at least nickel-sized hail in Neshoba County. I suspect there was even larger hail elsewhere in the county, but haven’t seen any reports to prove it as of now. Thunderstorms will be possible for the rest of the day, and small hail will be possible in some of the stronger storms.

Patchy dense fog is also possible in spots through 9 this morning. Be sure to leave extra time to get to your destination. Heavy rain will be possible at times for the rest of our Thursday, so keep that rain gear handy and also use caution on the roads. Temperatures will be in the 60s this morning, but will be gradually dropping throughout the day. Rain chances will continue tonight and into the day on Friday. Friday will be much colder with highs only in the mid-40s.

We’ll see some scattered showers on Saturday, mainly during the morning hours. I can’t entirely rule out the possibility of some sleet to mix in with the rain Saturday morning, but it won’t be heavy enough to cause any ice problems. We’ll be mainly dry by Sunday, but more rain will return by Monday and Tuesday. Models are indicating the possibility of an icy mess Monday afternoon into early-Tuesday morning. It is still too early to pinpoint any exact threats and impacts, but be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

