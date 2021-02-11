Bill to remove inactive voters makes progress

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - A sharply divided Mississippi Senate has voted to speed up the process of purging inactive voters’ names from election rolls.

Senate Bill 2588 passed 36 to 16 Wednesday, with Republicans supporting it and Democrats voting against it.

Republican Sen. Jeff Tate of Meridian chairs the Senate Elections Committee and sponsored SB2588. Tate previously served as a Lauderdale County election commissioner. He said election commissioners need additional rules to keep voter rolls current.

“To provide that the county registrar or county election commission shall remove from the statewide elections management system those electors who fail to respond to a confirmation notice for a period of consecutive years.”

The bill reads in part, “To provide that the county registrar or county election commission shall remove from the statewide elections management system those electors who fail to respond to a confirmation notice for a period of consecutive years.”

Democrat Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory said the proposed changes could take voting rights away from tens of thousands of people who choose not to vote often.

Follow progress on SB2588 here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.