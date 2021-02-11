City of Meridian Arrest Report February 11, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 3:09 AM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1000 block of Donald Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.