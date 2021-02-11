City of Meridian Arrest Report February 11, 2021
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|TOMMIE REED
|1977
|2525A HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DOMINIQUE S YOUNG
|1991
|27421 HWY 17 MILLER, AL
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 3:09 AM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1000 block of Donald Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
