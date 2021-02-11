Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 11, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
TOMMIE REED19772525A HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DOMINIQUE S YOUNG199127421 HWY 17 MILLER, ALPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 3:09 AM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1000 block of Donald Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crashes involving teens a problem in Mississippi
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2021
The IRS mistakenly told thousands they wouldn't receive a stimulus check.
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2021
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 11, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2021
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2021
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2021