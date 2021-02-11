Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 911 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases, 23 new deaths and 124 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases, 23 new deaths and 124 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 284,664 as of February 10.

So far, 6,390 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke16256712330
Kemper86622449
Lauderdale659221944199
Neshoba365916520258
Newton2148508715
Wayne2394406911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

