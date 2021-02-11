COVID-19 in Mississippi: 911 new cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases, 23 new deaths and 124 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 284,664 as of February 10.

So far, 6,390 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1625 67 123 30 Kemper 866 22 44 9 Lauderdale 6592 219 441 99 Neshoba 3659 165 202 58 Newton 2148 50 87 15 Wayne 2394 40 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

