COVID-19 in Mississippi: 911 new cases reported Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases, 23 new deaths and 124 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 284,664 as of February 10.
So far, 6,390 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.
Click here for county-by-county totals.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1625
|67
|123
|30
|Kemper
|866
|22
|44
|9
|Lauderdale
|6592
|219
|441
|99
|Neshoba
|3659
|165
|202
|58
|Newton
|2148
|50
|87
|15
|Wayne
|2394
|40
|69
|11
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.