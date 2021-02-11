Advertisement

Local doctor: Concerned about variants we don’t know about yet

COVID
COVID
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 11, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As new cases of COVID-19 are going down in America, there is still concern with variants spreading.

Health officials at Anderson Regional Health Systems say the number of COVID-19 cases they are seeing is going down, but the variants spreading around the world are a cause for concern.

“I would say the concerns here are the same concerns everywhere, is there’s just some unknown things about the variants and where that’s going to lead over the next few weeks and few months,” said Dr. Keith Everett, the chief medical officer at Anderson Regional Health Systems

Dr. Everett says another concern is there could be other variants that haven’t been discovered yet that could cause problems down the line.

“What we’re really concerned about is the variants that we don’t know about yet, and how much different they may be that may cause them to be more infectious and to be more deadly. So that’s the concern going forward, what we don’t know yet,” Dr. Everett explained.

Experts say to continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing to stop the spread of the virus.

