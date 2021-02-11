Local health experts recommend double-masking

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Health experts have been saying for almost a year that face masks are necessary to ward off the spread of COVID-19, offering protection for the wearer and other people.

Researchers have discovered masks that are form-fitting on the nose and tight-fitting around the ears are better than disposable masks that are loose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people double-up with a disposable mask covered by a cloth mask.

In the most recent study, researchers found that 95% of particles were blocked when artificial heads were double-masked. Chief Medical Officer at Rush Foundation Hospital, Dr. Frederick Duggan recommends double-masking.

“Wearing one mask is better than no mask. But really the most effective, if you are going to wear a disposable mask that is not form fitting, would be to wear the two masks,” Dr. Duggan said.

Chief Medical Officer at Anderson Regional Health Systems, Dr. Keith Everett also believes two masks are more effective.

“I guess it depends on a person’s preference as to how well they want to protect themselves.” Dr. Everett said, “I think there’s no question that the double-masking does offer increased protection.”

Some people Newscenter 11 approached around the city had one mask on or none at all. Many who didn’t want to talk on camera say they have a hard time trusting CDC’s latest study.

“I don’t plan on wearing two. I can barely breathe in one. So, two? That’s a no-go for me,” Tiffany Melendez said.

Losing loved ones hits close to home for Kevin Lewis. He says he will wear two masks to save himself and the people around him.

“We need to wear two masks. I’ve lost several friends with the COVID virus. We need to take every precaution we can to try to get this thing out of the way,” Lewis said.

Dr. Duggan says he understands why people are hesitant to wear two masks. But he says the vaccine can only help so much.

“A vaccine attacks an organism when it gets in your body.” Dr. Duggan said. “So, it protects the individual. It doesn’t protect from transmitting the virus from one person to another.”

CDC does not recommend double-masking with KN95 masks.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.