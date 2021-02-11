MCC baseball looks to keep hot, 6-0 start rolling

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The start of the 2021 junior college baseball season has been good to Meridian Community College. The Eagles are off to a 6-0 start with 2-game sweeps of Jones College, Co-Lin and Hinds.

MCC head baseball coach Dillon Sudduth said the key to the Eagles early season success is a result of doing well in all aspects of the game.

“We’ve pitched pretty well, we’ve played pretty good defense and we’ve put the ball in play and done some good situational hitting,” Sudduth said. “I think some freshman and some transfers that we brought in have been really good. Sometimes it takes them a little while to get going but they’ve been really good from the start.”

The Eagles have been hitting the ball extremely well through their first six games. They have a team on-base percentage of .447 and .316 batting average.

Sophomore outfielder Adam Moncure says the team’s trust in each other to put the ball in play can be attributed to their offensive success.

“All in all we have good team chemistry. When we go up to bat and can’t get the job done we don’t get upset because we know somebody else will probably get the job done,” Moncure said. “We’re not big on ourselves. We’re big on team and we like to play for each other out there.”

Sophomore pitcher Davis Ferguson said Coach Sudduth has preached to the players to not get too down on themselves when something doesn’t go their way.

“We have a strong team mentality. That’s something Coach Sud preaches to us,” Ferguson said. “If something bad happens he’s taught us to move on to the next pitch and not dwell on it.”

When the 2020 season was cut short by the coronavirus, the Eagles had begun hitting their stride. After losing 6 of their 8 first games, they turned things around and won 6 of their last 7 matchups.

MCC hoped to carry the momentum it had at the end of last season into this season, and that certainly has been the case as the Eagles have yet to lose a game.

The team is appreciative to be playing games again and certainly aren’t taking the opportunity for granted.

“We don’t complain when it’s a little cold because we’re getting to play. We don’t complain when the field’s not in perfect shape,” Coach Sudduth said. “We don’t complain when we have to hop on a bus, ride three hours and play a doubleheader because we’re getting to play a game that we love and worked really, really hard to play.”

Like many players, Moncure is in his final season at MCC. They want to be able to have a complete season and are doing all they can to ensure that happens.

“Every day we come out here, practice hard and just hope for the end of the season,” Moncure said. “I think we’re doing a good job with the COVID protocols and everything. Everyone is staying safe so we can continue to have a season.”

Friday’s doubleheader against Southwest Mississippi has been canceled due to inclement weather. The Eagles will be back in action Wednesday facing Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road.

