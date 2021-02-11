Poll shows Miss. voters approve of Reeves, disapprove of Biden, oppose Trump conviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to a new poll by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, voters in Mississippi oppose the U.S. Senate’s conviction of former President Donald Trump.

Voters also approve of Gov. Tate Reeves’ job performance and disapprove of newly elected President Joe Biden’s performance so far.

The Florida company conducted the poll from February 2 through February 5, 2021.

A total of 625 registered Mississippi voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide. Here are the exact questions posed and the results revealed:

Do you approve or disapprove of Joe Biden’s job performance as president? Do you approve or disapprove of Tate Reeves’ job performance as governor? The U.S. House impeached Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection”. Do you support or oppose the Senate conviction of Trump for this charge? 35% approve 56% approve 35% support 56% disapprove 36% disapprove 62% oppose 9% unsure 8% unsure 3% undecided

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Fla., said the people interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Mississippi voter registration list that included both landline and cell phone numbers.

