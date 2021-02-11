Two historic buildings to be torn down Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been almost a week since a cloud of smoke choked the morning sky from the massive fire that filled two historic buildings on Front Street and 25th Avenue. Meridian city council and city leaders met to discuss the future of the two dangerously burned buildings.

“It’s an unfortunate situation with what happened with the fire. But we are glad we are able to move forward. We are going to move forward with the demolition of this building.”

City council voted to completely demolish both buildings for $275,000. The city says the emergency and general funds will pay for the properties to be torn down.

Contractors are scheduled to start the project Friday and are scheduled to finish by March 5th.

Meridian resident, Justin Gray says he hopes the city will be productive after the buildings are demolished. “I hate to see all of the buildings close around not getting any use, just sitting here. So, hopefully they will do something productive with the land instead of just tearing it down and not doing anything at all,” Gray said.

Mayor Bland says once the demolition project is complete, the owners, who the city says it has attempted to reach several times, will become responsible for what’s left of the abandoned land.

