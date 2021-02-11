Advertisement

West Lauderdale teacher goes hundreds of extra miles for student-athletes

A West Lauderdale teacher bucks the odds as he gets ready for an ultra cycling event
A West Lauderdale teacher bucks the odds as he gets ready for an ultra cycling event(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a history teacher at West Lauderdale High School willing to go the extra mile to raise some much need funds for the football team. Make that a lot of extra miles.

Ed Abdella is a history teacher at West Lauderdale and recently approached the school’s Touchdown Club about a possible fundraiser since money has been short due to the COVID pandemic. He proposed to conduct a 24-hour bike ride during Spring Break, taking donations and pledges.

”It’s for a good cause,” said Abdella. “It’s for our school and our community. It all goes to charity. It’s a really good cause so I just encourage everybody if they don’t want to ride, to come out and watch, but definitely pledge because these kids out here need it. They’re great.”

“You have two options,” said WLHS nurse Dusti Parker. “You can choose to pledge by the miles that he rides. He plans to ride about 400 miles so keep that in mind. You can pledge a certain amount of money if he completes the 24 hour race. You can contact any of our football players. They’re going to have forms to fill out.”

Abdella was one of only 40 participants last October to take part in the prestigious Natchez Trace 444 Mile Race. His 24 hour fundraiser at West Lauderdale is set for Tuesday, March 16th beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crashes involving teens a problem in Mississippi
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2021
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
The IRS mistakenly told thousands they wouldn't receive a stimulus check.
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2021

Latest News

Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy conducted the poll from Feb. 2-5.
Poll shows Miss. voters approve of Reeves, disapprove of Biden, oppose Trump conviction
Payouts from fraudulent unemployment claims in Mississippi skyrocketed during the pandemic.
$3.4M in fraudulent unemployment claims paid out in 2020
COVID
Local doctor: Concerned about variants ‘we don’t know about yet’
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases, 23 new deaths and 124...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 911 new cases reported Thursday