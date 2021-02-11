West Lauderdale teacher goes hundreds of extra miles for student-athletes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a history teacher at West Lauderdale High School willing to go the extra mile to raise some much need funds for the football team. Make that a lot of extra miles.

Ed Abdella is a history teacher at West Lauderdale and recently approached the school’s Touchdown Club about a possible fundraiser since money has been short due to the COVID pandemic. He proposed to conduct a 24-hour bike ride during Spring Break, taking donations and pledges.

”It’s for a good cause,” said Abdella. “It’s for our school and our community. It all goes to charity. It’s a really good cause so I just encourage everybody if they don’t want to ride, to come out and watch, but definitely pledge because these kids out here need it. They’re great.”

“You have two options,” said WLHS nurse Dusti Parker. “You can choose to pledge by the miles that he rides. He plans to ride about 400 miles so keep that in mind. You can pledge a certain amount of money if he completes the 24 hour race. You can contact any of our football players. They’re going to have forms to fill out.”

Abdella was one of only 40 participants last October to take part in the prestigious Natchez Trace 444 Mile Race. His 24 hour fundraiser at West Lauderdale is set for Tuesday, March 16th beginning at 8:00 a.m.

