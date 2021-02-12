2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Isabel Price

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Isabel Price has found ways to keep herself busy during her time at Lamar, whether that be in the classroom, on the volleyball court or serving in a lead role for numerous clubs and organizations.

“With her workload and the multiple things that she took on the last couple of years I’m just so impressed with her ability to be balanced,” Lamar volleyball coach Courtney Schimelpfening said. “The routine that she has I think she should share with everyone haha...it’s so inspiring how she is this incredible athlete on top of being an incredible student and person in her community.”

Price has been on Lamar’s volleyball team since its inception her sophomore year. She served as a team captain this season, helping lead the team to eight wins vs. only one the previous year.

“Definitely the most challenging part is the hard practices where in the moment it’s really challenging and tough as well as mentally and physically draining,” Price said. “But after those types of practices you can really feel yourself become a better player.”

While Price had to work hard to become a better volleyball player, she makes being a good student look easy.

She has a 4.36 GPA and is currently taking six AP courses.

“I love taking challenging classes because I really like to push myself and I know that the only way to reach my goals is to really push myself.,” Price explained. “That’s why I take those kind of classes and involve myself in all the activities I’m involved in.

On top of excelling in school, she serves as student body president and editor of the school’s yearbook.

Jamie Ransier, who serves as the staff sponsor for the yearbook as well as Price’s AP literature teacher, said her work ethic is unmatchable.

“You can always just count and depend on Isabel to do what she says she’s going to do. Sometimes she just does it and tells you it’s done which is even better,” Ransier said. “She’s consistent in what she does and everything she does you just sort of take for granted because she does it with such simplicity and ease.”

While Price has already accomplished so much in her high school career, she doesn’t plan on slowing down when she attends college next year.

“I am planning to major in industrial engineering next year so I’m excited to start that new chapter of my life,” Price said. “I’ve been accepted into Auburn which I’m really excited about but I’m still waiting on Clemson and Virginia Tech.”

Price also scored a 35 on her ACT and is certified in scuba diving by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).

