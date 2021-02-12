Alabama health officials: “Lower COVID-19 case numbers don’t mean it’s time to loosen restrictions”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are just under 1,300 people in Alabama hospitals battling COVID-19, with numbers reduced by almost 150 patients since Feb. 10.

Dr. Wesley Willeford, medical director of disease control at Jefferson County Department of Health, said the more infectious COVID-19 variants could cause us to lose some of the positive progress made.

“The idea of talking about variants is so people keep their guards up,” he said. “So we don’t lose the progress we are making.”

Dr. Willeford said just because numbers are lowering doesn’t mean the variants are not circulating across the state. He said health officials are unclear right now on how many variant cases are here. Willeford said it’s important to remember when looking at maps or case numbers, that the information can change quickly.



“The trend is going in the right way and that’s great,” Dr. Willeford said. “But, just because we are in the trend doesn’t mean it wont change at some point. I think that is what we are all worried about and hoping doesn’t happen.



Willeford said the only way to protect against the original COVID-19 strain and variant strains is to maintain safety practices and get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. He said this is how we keep case numbers trending downwards.



