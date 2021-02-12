Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 12, 2021

Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
STEPHANIE M MESSINA1974120 ALICE AVE STONEWALL, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
AYANA THOMAS19921318 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT;
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
HANNAH L BURNHAM19895520 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
CLINT DEARMAN19865255 HWY 18 E QUITMAN, MSDUI;
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE;
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
GREGORY L MURPHY19908961 METCALF AVE APT 408 OVERLAND PARK, KSDUI
EMILY COOPER19903654 COUNTY ROAD 370 ENTERPRISE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:32 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of M Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:36 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:32 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of 5th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

