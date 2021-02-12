City of Meridian Arrest Report February 12, 2021
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|STEPHANIE M MESSINA
|1974
|120 ALICE AVE STONEWALL, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|AYANA THOMAS
|1992
|1318 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT;
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|HANNAH L BURNHAM
|1989
|5520 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CLINT DEARMAN
|1986
|5255 HWY 18 E QUITMAN, MS
|DUI;
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE;
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|GREGORY L MURPHY
|1990
|8961 METCALF AVE APT 408 OVERLAND PARK, KS
|DUI
|EMILY COOPER
|1990
|3654 COUNTY ROAD 370 ENTERPRISE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:32 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of M Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:36 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:32 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of 5th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
