City of Meridian Arrest Report February 12, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:32 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of M Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:36 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:32 PM on February 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of 5th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.