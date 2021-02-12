COVID-19 in Mississippi: 984 new cases reported Friday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa. (AP Graphics)

By WLBT Digital | March 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated February 12 at 10:11 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 984 new cases and 39 new deaths Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 285,648 as of February 11.

So far, 6,429 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.

county-by-county totals

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

county-by-county totals

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

