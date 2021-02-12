Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 984 new cases reported Friday

CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.(KTUU)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)

By WLBT Digital | March 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated February 12 at 10:11 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 984 new cases and 39 new deaths Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 285,648 as of February 11.

So far, 6,429 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

By WLBT Digital | March 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated February 12 at 10:11 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 984 new cases and 39 new deaths Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 285,648 as of February 11.

So far, 6,429 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and ice are likely on Monday.
More patchy rain, then a winter storm arrives
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 11, 2021
Sela Ward Parkway
Plans change for Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

Latest News

Diners can purchase a red heart for $1. All proceeds go to the American Heart Association.
Mugshots participates in heart health fundraiser
Futurecast Ice Accumulations
The cold is here with a possible winter storm on Monday
Plans change for Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project
Plans change for Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project
West Lauderdale teacher goes hundreds of extra miles for student-athletes
West Lauderdale teacher goes hundreds of extra miles for student-athletes