Crimenet 02_11_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs help to locate Mark Ange.

Ange is a 47-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 225 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted for possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Ange can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

