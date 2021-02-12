Demolition of burned buildings begins downtown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demolition of fire-damaged buildings in downtown Meridian began Friday. The cause of the Feb. 4 fire is still unknown.

Mayor Percy Bland said the demolition is necessary because the buildings could collapse at any moment and hurt someone or damage the street.

“Today is about taking care of the safety of our citizens. This is a large building that had serious damage. I’m thankful that we were able to move forward with the council to demolish it. This is to protect the safety of our citizens,” said Mayor Bland.

Bland said the demolition should be complete by Mar. 5.

