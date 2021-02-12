Advertisement

Lady Cats defeat Oak Grove 57-20 to claim district championship

The Lady Cats pose for a photo after their 57-20 victory over Oak Grove in the Region 5-6A...
The Lady Cats pose for a photo after their 57-20 victory over Oak Grove in the Region 5-6A District Championship.(Travis Pettis)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WTOK) - For the third year in a row, Meridian High School girls basketball can call themselves district champions.

The Lady Wildcats defeated Oak Grove 57-20 on Thursday to claim the championship for Region 5-6A. They led the Lady Warriors 29-11 at halftime but would score 19 points in the third quarter to take a 48-14 lead heading into the final frame of play.

Junior guard Charity Hinton led the charge with 22 points while sophomore guard Syria Walker finished behind her with 11 points.

With the victory, the Lady Cats finish the regular season undefeated in district play and now turn their attention to the postseason.

Meridian has earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs and will have a first round bye, which means they won’t play again until Feb. 19 at home.

