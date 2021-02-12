Local florists talk Valentine’s Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and many people will be getting their loved ones flowers.

Saxon’s Flowers and Gifts in downtown Meridian is gearing up for the big day. Staff at the business say they are selling a lot of red roses as usual, but are having a hard time getting some things they usually get due to COVID-19. Despite this and the fact that Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday this year, sales have been steady.

“Being that it’s a Sunday Valentine’s, we didn’t expect as much business, because it usually isn’t as significant as a Friday Valentine’s like we had last year, but it’s been steady and we’ve been grateful, very grateful,” said Amy Huckabee , part-owner of Saxon’s Flowers and Gifts.

You can contact Saxon’s Flowers and Gifts at 601-693-6734.

“We’re just happy to have customers that are calling us this year having gone through a tough COVID year in 2020,” said Huckabee. “The phones are ringing even though it’s a Sunday Valentine’s and I’m just so grateful for our customers, just very grateful. It’s a family business and we can’t do it without them.”

