Advertisement

Local organizations team up to help those in need stay warm

Wesley House distributes coats
Wesley House distributes coats(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With bitter cold temperatures on the way, local organizations are trying to help people stay warm.

The Wesley House and LOVE’S Kitchen have partnered to provide warm clothing to people in need.

“It’s always important to give back to the community and to help those who can’t help themselves at this time,” said La Tasha Howard with the Wesley House.

Wesley House distributed coats, hats, socks, hand warmers, sweaters, scarves, and blankets at LOVE’s Kitchen Friday morning.

“Wesley House is one we partner with on a very regular basis, so this is just one of the times that we partner with Wesley House and other United Way agencies,” said Fannie Johnson, the executive director of LOVE’S Kitchen.

The coats are not being stored at LOVE’S Kitchen, contact the Wesley House if in need of a coat.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and ice are likely on Monday.
More patchy rain, then a winter storm arrives
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 11, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 11, 2021
Sela Ward Parkway
Plans change for Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project

Latest News

There are just under 1,300 people in Alabama hospitals battling COVID-19, with numbers reduced...
Alabama health officials: “Lower COVID-19 case numbers don’t mean it’s time to loosen restrictions”
Mississippi state Rep. Angela Hill authored the Mississippi Fairness Act, which would require...
Mississippi Fairness Act, thought to die in Senate, revived late Thursday evening
NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian says proposed facility would endanger pilots and aircraft
Tougaloo College hosted a virtual COVID-19 panel Friday morning to discuss the impact of...
Health officials working with Black Mississippians to improve vaccination rate