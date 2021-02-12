Local organizations team up to help those in need stay warm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With bitter cold temperatures on the way, local organizations are trying to help people stay warm.

The Wesley House and LOVE’S Kitchen have partnered to provide warm clothing to people in need.

“It’s always important to give back to the community and to help those who can’t help themselves at this time,” said La Tasha Howard with the Wesley House.

Wesley House distributed coats, hats, socks, hand warmers, sweaters, scarves, and blankets at LOVE’s Kitchen Friday morning.

“Wesley House is one we partner with on a very regular basis, so this is just one of the times that we partner with Wesley House and other United Way agencies,” said Fannie Johnson, the executive director of LOVE’S Kitchen.

The coats are not being stored at LOVE’S Kitchen, contact the Wesley House if in need of a coat.

