MDOT busy responding to slick roads, icy bridges amid winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freezing temperatures and lingering moisture are causing icy conditions on roads and bridges as the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says crews continue to respond to winter weather in Mississippi.

The majority of the impacts are north of I-20 along I-55, MDOT says. In north Mississippi, a line of freezing rain caused black ice to form early Friday morning in some areas.

MDOT crews are monitoring conditions and are treating bridges with salt and slag to lower the freezing point of water and increase traction.

Currently, ice is reported on bridges in the following counties:

Bolivar

Coahoma

DeSoto

Holmes

Lafayette

Leflore

Marshall

Panola

Quitman

Tallahatchie

Tunica

Warren

Yalobusha

Yazoo

All highways remain open and passable, but MDOT says motorists should avoid travel if possible in affected areas.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road

Slow down; should winter weather conditions become present, black ice can form

Allow more space between the vehicles around you

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone

Stay alert

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.