More patchy rain, then a winter storm arrives

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our wild weather roller coaster has a few more twists and turns and loops in the next week, and even then, it may not be over.

Over the next seven days, we have a round of brutal cold (by Mississippi and Alabama standards), we have rain, we have ice, and we have wind. That’s a lot to talk about...

Our Next 24 Hours

The next 24 hours are more cloudy than rainy, but there will occasional areas of rain. This evening, the bulk of the rain will fade to an end through 10 PM. Occasional drizzle is possible overnight with a low temperature near 38 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with patchy areas of light rain, especially south of I-20. The high temperature will be near 46 degrees. Wind chills will be 5-10 degrees lower than the temperatures and likely will not get above 40 degrees.

This Weekend

Patchy light rain is possible on Saturday, too, but the Friday and Saturday rain will be spotty in nature. Not everyone will get rain, but we will all be fair game. Sunday will be cloudy but mostly dry.

A Winter Storm Could Arrive Monday

Then there’s Monday.... A storm system will arrive on Monday afternoon. It may start as rain, but it will likely change from rain to freezing rain for at least part of our area. The farther north you are, the more likely you are to experience freezing rain. Remember, a layer of ice no thicker than a sheet of paper (one-tenth of a millimeter) can cause massive problems on the roads. Four-wheel drive is useless on ice. Four-wheel drive helps you go. On ice, going isn’t a problem. Stopping is the problem.

That’s not all.... another storm system will arrive on Thursday.

