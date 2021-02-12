Mugshots participates in heart health fundraiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - February is the month of love as well as American Heart Month.

One restaurant chain is raising heart health awareness and giving back.

Mugshots Bar and Grill is participating in a month-long fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association.

Diners can stop in at any of the 20 Mugshots locations and purchase a red heart for one dollar. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to AHA.

Mugshots Founder, Ron Savell says this cause is important to him, because he survived his own heart problems just a couple years ago.

“August the 9th of 2019, we noticed that I needed a quadruple bi-pass and a week later, August the 16th I had a quadruple bi-pass surgery at 43 years old. Never had chest pain, shortness of breath, I’ve been a runner my whole life, I eat okay, but it was a shocker for sure,” says Savell.

He says even with no signs of problems, it’s important people get frequent check ups and keep up with their heart health.

The fundraiser is through the end of the month.

