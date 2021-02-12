NAS Meridian says proposed facility would endanger pilots and aircraft

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Top brass at Naval Air Station Meridian are voicing their opposition to a proposed plan that would allow a waste transfer station to be built less than two miles from the base. JWC Environmental has proposed the plan to the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors.

Top military personnel were on hand Friday at NAS to explain how the new facility would attract vultures to the landfill, which in turn would present a significant danger for the pilots and their T-45 C jets.

”The main concern is the vultures,” said Captain T.J. Gendreau, Commander of Training Air Wing ONE. “If they’re attracted to the food source where that waste transfer facility is going to be, it’s right underneath where we have a lot of airplanes flying into and out of McCain. Now my concern with safety of my personnel and aircraft escalates obviously.”

“The proposed site of the transfer station will likely bring vultures into the flight path more than they are now and it puts us at a greater risk,” said Captain Bren Moore, Commanding Officer at NAS Meridian. “We want the county supervisors to consider all that information that we have provided based on our concerns and we’d like to work with them going forward for possibly a better location.”

Lauderdale County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed Solid Waste Plan Tuesday at 9:15.

