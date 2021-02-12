Pancake Jubilee moved to March

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian’s 74th Annual Pancake Jubilee will be a little bit later than usual this year and has a new location.

The fundraiser will be Tuesday, Mar. 23, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hamasa Shrine Building in Marion. It will be a drive-through event because of the pandemic. You can get to-go plates of pancakes, sausage, butter and syrup for lunch or supper. Drinks will not be included.

The Pancake Jubilee is the primary fundraiser to support the club’s mission, Friend of Youth, which includes charitable giving to support Meridian Junior Golf, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Care Lodge and other activities.

Tickets are $5.00 each and may be purchased from any Downtown Optimist Club member or here.

Tickets are also available any of the locations listed below: • AT&T Store - Hwy 39 N • Barry, Thaggard, May & Bailey Law Firm - Downtown • Ed Chaney Tire Center – 22nd Avenue • Choctaw Area Council of Boy Scouts - 4810 North Park Drive • The Citizens Bank - Collinsville • The Citizens Bank – Hwy 39 Eastgate • Clean Plate - 1101 B Street • Great Southern Bank – 22nd Ave • Great Southern Bank – Bonita • Jeffery Wilson Agency – Hwy 39 N • Quality PC of Meridian - Hwy 45 N

Call 601-483-4404 or 601-693-8473 or visit the website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.